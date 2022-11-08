Charles LOUW - Rugby’s “Hiddink” on transforming the game in South Korea

Veteran rugby coach Charles Louw took charge of the South Korean national men's team in early 2021 and led them to the Tokyo Olympics and the Rugby Sevens World Cup in 2022.





In the nation’s rugby community, he has been dubbed the "Rugby Hiddink" for the transformative impact he has had on the game in Korea, much like Guus Hiddink, the legendary coach of the national football team who transformed Korean football.





To learn more about how he came to Korea and what he hopes to achieve for South Korean rugby, he joins us via video for this week’s #TouchBaseInSeoul.