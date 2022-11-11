Movie Spotlight – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Walk Up (November 11, 2022)

Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Marc Raymond join us in the studio for Movie Spotlight! We begin with Marvel’s highly-anticipated next installment Black Panther:Wakanda Forever. Director Ryan Coogler returns with the sequel that honors the late Chadwick Boseman and introduces the new villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) that the main protagonists Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) have to go up against. Jason and Marc also discuss Walk Up. The 28th installment from prolific auteur Hong Sang-soo premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and follows a filmmaker named Byung-soo (Kwon Hae-hyo) and his estranged daughter (Park Mi-so) as they explore a building owned by an interior designer. As they reach each floor, a new story unfolds.