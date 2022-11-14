2022 Paul Kim Nationwide Tour Concert “STAR” in Busan

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1141 | October 28th)
2022-10-28
2022-11-14
Date: Dec. 3-4
Venue: Busan Dream Theater
Paul Kim has embarked on a nationwide tour “STAR” starting from the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in late October. The Busan leg will be held at the Busan Dream Theater from December 3-4. “STAR” is being held under the theme “Remember This Moment” and expresses the gratitude for fans who have been with him on every moment of his journey.
2022-10-28
2022-10-24
2022-02-22
