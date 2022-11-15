BoA to release new album

ⓒ SM Entertainment

BoA will release a new album later this month.





The new mini-album called “Forgive Me” will drop Nov. 22. It is the singer’s third mini-album.





The album will include six tracks, and will be her first release since her 10th full-length album “Better” was released in December 2020.





Since debuting in 2000 at the age of 14, the singer has set numerous records as one of the leading K-pop singers at the onset of Hallyu. She was the first Korean artist to top Japan's Oricon weekly chart and was also the first to be on the Billboard 200 chart in 2009. Her major hit songs include "No. 1" (2002), "Valenti" (2002) and more.