KARA to perform at 2022 MAMAs

Veteran girl group Kara will perform at the upcoming 2022 MAMA Awards in Japan.

The group is coming together for the first time in seven years with a brand new album “Move Again” which also marks their 15th anniversary. The group will perform a song from the upcoming album for the first time at the 2022 MAMA Awards which will be held in Osaka, Japan on Nov. 29.

The group will also release a Japanese-language edition of the album for fans who made them the first K-pop group to hold a standalone concert at the Tokyo Dome in 2013.