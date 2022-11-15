KARA to perform at 2022 MAMAs

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1141 | October 28th)
2022-10-28
2022-11-15
Veteran girl group Kara will perform at the upcoming 2022 MAMA Awards in Japan.
The group is coming together for the first time in seven years with a brand new album “Move Again” which also marks their 15th anniversary. The group will perform a song from the upcoming album for the first time at the 2022 MAMA Awards which will be held in Osaka, Japan on Nov. 29.
The group will also release a Japanese-language edition of the album for fans who made them the first K-pop group to hold a standalone concert at the Tokyo Dome in 2013.
2022-10-28
2022-10-24
2022-02-22
