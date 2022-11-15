NewJeans to release new single

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1141 | October 28th)
Rookie sensation New Jeans will put out a new single next month.
The new single album “OMG” will show the group’s winter, as their debut EP showed the group during summer. A pre-release track from the album will be dropped in advance as a year-end gift for fans.
The five-member act debuted in August with an eponymous album that sold over 310,000 copies in the first week, a record for a K-pop girl group’s debut album.
