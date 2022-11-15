BTOB to hold 10th anniversary concert

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1141 | October 28th)
2022-10-28
2022-11-15
BTOB will hold their 10th anniversary concert at the end of the year.
The “2022 BTOB Time: Be Together” will be held for three days from Dec. 30 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, giving a chance for the group to not only celebrate their 10th anniversary with fans, but also bring the year to a close and begin the new year together with them.
BTOB debuted as a group on March 21, 2012. The members have been busy with individual activities lately, with their last full-group full-length album released in February this year.
2022-10-28
2022-10-24
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >