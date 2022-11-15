BTOB to hold 10th anniversary concert

ⓒ CUBE Entertainment

BTOB will hold their 10th anniversary concert at the end of the year.





The “2022 BTOB Time: Be Together” will be held for three days from Dec. 30 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, giving a chance for the group to not only celebrate their 10th anniversary with fans, but also bring the year to a close and begin the new year together with them.

BTOB debuted as a group on March 21, 2012. The members have been busy with individual activities lately, with their last full-group full-length album released in February this year.