Movie Spotlight – Ditto, The Apartment with Two Women (November 18, 2022)

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 14th-November 21st)
2022-11-21
2022-11-18
Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Marc Raymond join us in the studio for Movie Spotlight!
We begin with director Seo Eun-young’s “Ditto,” a remake of a much admired melodrama released back in 2000. The story follows the two leads Yeo Jin-goo and Cho Yi-hyun, who live in different decades but are able to communicate with each other through an amateur radio.
Jason and Marc also discuss “The Apartment with Two Women,” the debut feature from Kim Se-in, who was only 28 years old when she made the film. The indie movie, which stars Im Jee-ho and Yang Mal-bok, premiered last year at the Busan International Film Festival, featured at the Berlin and Udine festivals, and now has its local Theatrical run.
2022-11-21
2022-11-18
