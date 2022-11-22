KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 14th-November 21st)
Date: Nov. 26-27
Venue: Busan Citizens Hall Grand Theater
A music festival celebrating diverse genres of music from jazz to rock will be held in Busan this month. The Busan International Music Festa will run for two days from Nov. 26 to 27 at the Busan Citizens Hall. The concerts will provide audiences with a chance to enjoy various performances by famous jazz vocalists, pop and rock bands from both at home and abroad like Shiho, Ahn Soo-ji, Choi Baek-, Yoon Soo-il and more, creating a truly festive and global atmosphere.
