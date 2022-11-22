aespa to host own reality show

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Girl group aespa will unveil its first reality show next month. According to local media reports, the four members have finished shooting the show that follows them around major tourist destinations in Gangwon Province.

The quartet debuted two years ago with the single “Black Mamba” and has released a series of hit songs such as “Next Level,” “Savage,” and “Girls.”

Their album “Girls” has sold more than 1.12 million copies in the first week of sales when it was released in July, becoming the first album ever to sell more than 1 million units from a K-pop girl group at the time.