Andrew RASMUSSEN - Bringing “Gwangju The Musical” to Broadway

In October, a special English adaptation of a Korean musical depicting the Gwangju democratization movement was shown to audiences in Broadway, New York, for the first time. Originally produced by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Gwangju Metropolitan City, “Gwangju The Musical” was turned into a one hour gala concert with the help of Andrew Rasmussen, a New York-based creative director and producer.





He joins for this week’s #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us about how he got involved in the production, his thoughts on the musical, and its prospects for a full English adaptation.