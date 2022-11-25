National Assembly Approves Plan for Parliamentary Probe into Itaewon Tragedy

ⓒYONHAP News

The National Assembly on Thursday approved a plan to hold a parliamentary probe on the fatal Itaewon crowd crush.





The plan passed parliament by a vote of 220 to 13 at a parliamentary plenary session, with 21 abstentions.





Main opposition Democratic Party lawmakers who attended the meeting all voted for the plan, while 12 of the 13 votes against the plan were cast by lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party.





The special committee in charge of the probe comprises 18 lawmakers -- nine from the DP, seven from the PPP and two from minor opposition parties.





The committee will conduct the probe for 45 days starting Thursday, with a possible extension pending parliamentary approval.