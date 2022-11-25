Angel’s Last Mission Love (13) 씩씩하게 살 거야

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1143 | November 24th)
2022-11-25
#Drama Lines l 2022-11-28
Lines
연서: 참 이상해.
김단이랑 같이 보낸 시간 고작 한 계절인데
왜 이렇게 다 텅 비어버린 거 같지?
씩씩하게 살 거야. 그럴 건데
아주 가끔 너 생각하면서 울게.
Yeon-seo: It’s weird. I’ve only spent one season with Kim Dan, but why does it feel like everything is empty? I’m going to go on living bravely. I am. But just sometimes, I’ll think of you and cry.
Expression of the Week
씩씩하게 살거야 (I’m going to live bravely)
씩씩하게 – adv. form of 씩씩하다 which means lively ,spirited, energetic
Casual – 씩씩하게 살거야
Polite – 씩씩하게 살거에요.
>> This expression is used to indicate that the speaker may be in a difficult situation now, but they will not be swayed by it and will live their life to the fullest and persevere.
>> In the dialogue, Yeon-seo is saying that although she is heartbroken because Dan is not there, she will continue to live strong and live her life to the fullest.
2022-11-25
2022-11-21
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >