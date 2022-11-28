2022 K.Will Concert Tour “HERE AND NOW” in Daegu





Date: Dec. 17-18

Venue: Daegu EXCO Convention Hall





Singer K.Will is currently on a nationwide concert tour. The Daegu leg of “Here and Now” will be held at Daegu EXCO Convention Hall from Dec. 17 to 18. The concert tour is the first for the singer since his 2019 concert tour “The K.Will.” The concerts will feature special performances that can only be seen on stage, giving fans an experience they won’t be able to forget.