Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

IVE take home 4 awards at 2022 MMA

2022-11-28

K-POP Connection

ⓒ STARSHIP ENT

It was a night to celebrate for IVE at the 2022 Melon Music Awards (MMA) held Nov. 26. The relatively new girl group that just debuted a year ago took home four awards, including the highest honor for girl groups this year. 


The competition was intense among girl groups this year, but IVE managed to beat out strong contenders like (G)I-DLE, aespa, BLACKPINK and NewJeans to win “Best Female Group” at the Awards.


Along with the “Top 10” award and “Best Song” award, the group shared the “Rookie of the Year” award with another rookie group to look out for, NewJeans. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >