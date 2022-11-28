RM’s solo album due Dec. 2

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1143 | November 24th)
2022-11-25
2022-11-28
One of the most anticipated new releases of this year, BTS leader RM’s solo venture is expected to drop on Dec. 2.
The title of the upcoming solo album is “Indigo” and the tracklist for the album has been released. The lead track is “Wild Flower Party” (translated) and the album will include nine other songs.
The album includes big name collaborations like Tablo from Epik High and Cho Yu-jin, the vocalist from the veteran rock group Cherry Filter. RM is the 3rd BTS member to release a solo album following J-Hope and Jin.
2022-11-25
2022-11-21
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >