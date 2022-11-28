Treasure kicks off Japanese arena tour

ⓒ YONHAP News

Treasure has kicked off its first arena tour in Japan.

The "Treasure Japan Arena Tour 2022-23 - Hello" was held at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center from Nov. 26-27, with around 18,000 fans filling the arena.





The members will also perform at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka from Jan. 28-29, after performing in other Japanese cities throughout December.





Treasure debuted in August 2020 with the song "Boy." Their latest release was in October, “Hello,” from the EP “The Second Step: Chapter 2.”