Treasure kicks off Japanese arena tour

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1143 | November 24th)
2022-11-25
2022-11-28
Treasure has kicked off its first arena tour in Japan.
The "Treasure Japan Arena Tour 2022-23 - Hello" was held at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center from Nov. 26-27, with around 18,000 fans filling the arena.
The members will also perform at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka from Jan. 28-29, after performing in other Japanese cities throughout December.
Treasure debuted in August 2020 with the song "Boy." Their latest release was in October, “Hello,” from the EP “The Second Step: Chapter 2.”
2022-11-25
2022-11-21
2022-02-22
