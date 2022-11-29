Kianna SMITH - “It was really tough to turn down the US, but I want to represent South Korea.”

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1143 | November 24th)
Following her rookie year in the WNBA playing for the Los Angeles Sparks, guard Kianna Smith signed with the Yongin Samsung Life Blueminx of the WKBL in September, meaning that she would be coming to play in her mother’s birth country.
She joins us via video for this week’s #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us about her decision to come to Korea and the reaction from her mother and her basketball loving family. She also tells us about the differences in the game between Korea and the US, and how she hopes to play for South Korea at the Olympics one day.
