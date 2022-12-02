Movie Spotlight – The Night Owl, Men of Plastic (December 2, 2022)

Film critics Darcy paquet and Jason Bechervaise join us in the studio for Movie Spotlight! This week, we tackle two local releases.





The first is “The Night Owl(올빼미)” by first-time director Ahn Tae-jin, starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Yoo Hae-jin. It’s a historical drama set in the mid 1600s centering around the sudden death of a crown prince and an acupuncutirst.





Jason and Darcy also review “Men of Plastic(압꾸정)” by director Lim Jin-soon. Don’t be fooled by the main cast Ma Dong-seok, aka Don Lee, as there is very little action in this movie set in the neighborhood of Apgujeong. He plays a man who grew up in the neighborhood, who can get things done by using personal connections. The comedy film also features Jung Kyung-ho, Oh Na-ra, and Choi Byung-mo.