KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 28th –Decemher 5th)
2022-12-05
Lure of Red Berries
Red-billed starlings munch on pyracantha berries near Gyeongpo Lake in Gangneung as food grows scarce in the winter.
(Yonhap News)
