J-Hope, NewJeans listed on Rolling Stone’s Top Albums of the Year list

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 28th –Decemher 5th)
2022-12-05
2022-12-05
J-Hope’s solo album “Jack in the Box,” released in July, has made it onto Rolling Stone’s list of The 100 Best Albums of 2022.
J-Hope’s album wasn’t the only K-pop album to be included in the exclusive list, NewJeans’ debut EP was also among the top 100! J-Hope’s album ranked No. 9 while NewJean’s album ranked 46th place.
Rolling Stone wrote that “J-Hope set the bar high with ‘Jack in the Box’” and for “New Jeans,” it said that the girl group has “a strong foundation to evolve and grow from.”
2022-12-05
2022-12-02
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >