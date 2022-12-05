J-Hope, NewJeans listed on Rolling Stone’s Top Albums of the Year list

ⓒ Big Hit Music

J-Hope’s solo album “Jack in the Box,” released in July, has made it onto Rolling Stone’s list of The 100 Best Albums of 2022.





J-Hope’s album wasn’t the only K-pop album to be included in the exclusive list, NewJeans’ debut EP was also among the top 100! J-Hope’s album ranked No. 9 while NewJean’s album ranked 46th place.

Rolling Stone wrote that “J-Hope set the bar high with ‘Jack in the Box’” and for “New Jeans,” it said that the girl group has “a strong foundation to evolve and grow from.”