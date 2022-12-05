Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Super Junior to release new album

2022-12-05

K-POP Connection

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Super Junior’s new full-length album is set to drop on Dec. 15. 

The tracklist for the upcoming album, “The Road: Celebration,” has been revealed. It has a total of five songs, with the title track called “Celebrate.” 

The upcoming album is the 2nd volume of the band’s “The Road” series; The first volume, full-length album “The Road: Keep on Going” was released in July. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >