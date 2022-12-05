Super Junior to release new album

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 28th –Decemher 5th)
Super Junior’s new full-length album is set to drop on Dec. 15.
The tracklist for the upcoming album, “The Road: Celebration,” has been revealed. It has a total of five songs, with the title track called “Celebrate.”
The upcoming album is the 2nd volume of the band’s “The Road” series; The first volume, full-length album “The Road: Keep on Going” was released in July.
