2022 Citizen Participation Concert II “With You” - Sam Kim X Lee Jin-ah

2022-12-05

K-POP Connection


Date : Dec. 17

Venue : Yongin-si Lifelong Learning Center Grand Theater


The city of Yongin is holding a series of winter concerts for all city residents to participate in called “With You”. In the 2nd edition, singer/songwriters Sam Kim and Lee Jin-ah will collaborate for a dreamy night of sweet and mellow music. The concert will take place at the Yongin Lifelong Learning Center’s Grand Theater on December 17 at 7 p.m.

