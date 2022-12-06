Teo YANG - Artistic Director for the 2022 Craft Trend Fair: “Today's Questions, Craft Answers"

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 28th –Decemher 5th)
Earlier this year, the renowned designer Teo Yang was chosen to be the artistic director for this year's Craft Trend Fair, one of the largest annual craft fairs in Korea that celebrates both traditional and contemporary Korean craftsmanship.
Yang is known for elegantly bringing together those two worlds of the traditional and contemporary, as seen in his various projects from the Gyeongju National Museum, the Gukje Gallery, the Korean Culture Center in China, and his own studio, a traditional hanok that houses a modern working space.
He joins us in the studio to discuss his aesthetic philosophy, his favorite projects over the years, and the theme for this year’s Craft Trend Fair - “Today's Questions, Craft Answers."
