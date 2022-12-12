Authorities Seeking to Lift Mask Mandate with Some Exceptions

ⓒYONHAP News

Health authorities are preparing to downgrade a nationwide indoor mask requirement to a recommendation while maintaining its mandate for high-risk facilities such as nursing homes, hospitals and public transportation.





A senior official at the Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Friday that authorities are closely considering policies overseas that require masks to be worn in medical and social welfare facilities and on public transportation.





The official added that the agency will finalize a roadmap after discussions with experts scheduled for December 15 and 26.





While the timing of the mandate's end will be based on criteria considering the number of daily infections, serious cases, the death toll and quarantine capacity, authorities plan to make a comprehensive decision after an overview of relevant factors.