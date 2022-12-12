S.Korea’s World Cup Comes to End with 4-1 Loss to Brazil in Round of 16 Match

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea’s campaign in the 2022 Qatar World Cup has ended with a 4-1 loss to Brazil in the Round of 16 at Stadium 974 in Doha on Monday. Brazil’s dominant performance in the first half saw them go into the break with four goals. Korea pulled one back in the second half, but were unable to produce the same magic that saw them make it to the knockout round.

Brazil stormed into the lead with a Vinicius Junior goal in the seventh minute, followed soon after with a penalty by Neymar doubling Brazil’s lead. Richarlison got on the scoresheet with a 29th-minute goal before Lucas Paqueta banged in a fourth seven minutes later.

The second half started out slowly for both sides, but Korea were able to find the net through substitute Paik Seung-ho, making his World Cup debut in the 65th minute. His long-range effort hit the back of the net eleven minutes after coming on to offer South Korea some redemption.

The final whistle at Stadium 974 brought Team Korea’s World Cup campaign to a close, while Brazil will now take on Croatia, runners-up in the 2018 World Cup, in the Quarter-finals at Education City Stadium in Doha on Friday.

In a post-match interview, team captain Son Heung-min promised to Korean supporters that the national team will grow through the experience.

"I have nothing to say but sorry [to the fans] for falling short of expectations. All the players and staff members did their best and I hope the fans understand that we did our best. I would like to thank them so much for their support, and for this special experience I've never had before. Our players and I will show improvements."

Forward Cho Gue-sung admitted that Brazil is still too big for Team Korea.

"They are really great players as we witnessed on and off the field. Brazil are simply number one in the world and I can only admit that. We need better preparations to compete against these players."

The 2022 World Cup was South Korea’s third appearance in the knockout round of the World Cup, with the first coming in 2002 on home soil when they reached the Semi-finals to finish fourth. In the 2010 South Africa World Cup, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Uruguay.





Paulo Bento has announced that he is stepping down as coach of South Korea following the team’s loss to Brazil.





Bento made the announcement in a press conference in the early hours of Tuesday in Doha, moments after the defeat ended Korea's World Cup, saying that he would not renew his contract.





He said that now he needs to think about the future, but he will not stay with the Korean team, adding that he is going to rest and then see.





The coach said that he had just informed the players and the president of the Korea Football Association of the decision, which he had already made in September.





Bento served as head coach of South Korea for over four years, signing on in August 2018. In Qatar, he led South Korea to the knockout round for the first time since 2010 with a dramatic win over Portugal in their final group game.





President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a dinner for the national football team on Thursday to celebrate their performance.





President Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee welcomed the group of 21 players and the coaching staff in the reception hall of the former presidential compound.





According to the presidential office, Yoon said in his welcome speech that the team is the winner of this World Cup for South Korean citizens.





Yoon added that the players' youth and passion gave great solace and hope to South Koreans going through difficult times, and showed that the nation can overcome any difficulty with unrelenting spirit.





Son and Bento thanked the president for inviting them to the dinner and for the nation's support. Son also wrapped the yellow captain’s armband he wore during the game against Portugal around Yoon's arm.