KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
2022-12-12
Cheshire- ITZY [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV
The hottest clip of this week is ITZY’s Cheshire. The track is inspired by the famous novel and film, “Alice in Wonderland.” The girl group uses the tale to describe a complicated web of feelings with love. Member Chaeryeong specifically stated, “In life, there is no definite answer, do what feels right to you.” ITZY has a reputation of spreading messages of positivity with their music, whether the group talks of building character and finding confidence within yourself. This latest comeback with “Cheshire” is yet another empowering anthem that encourages fans to trust in oneself. Upon release, “Cheshire” quickly rose to #1 on the World Itunes Album chart and sold over 550,000 copies of the new album within the first week so far.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpooM0E0Qd4
