Movie Spotlight – Christmas Carol, The Menu (December 9, 2022)

2022-12-09

Korea24

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join us in the studio on Movie Spotlight, to review the latest box office releases!


We begin with Christmas Carol(크리스마스 캐럴), which is not exactly the  type of movie the title suggests. Directed by Kim Sung-su(of Running Man, Genome Hazard), the film is based on a novel, and takes place on Christmas eve. The protagonist, played by Jin Young, gets himself incarcerated at a juvenile detention center after the suspicious death of his twin brother. 


Jason and Darcy also share their thoughts on the American black comedy “The Menu” by director Mark Mylod. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, and Anya Taylor-joy, it focuses on a young couple who travel to a coastal island to dine at a very exclusive restaurant. Fiennes plays the chef who dishes up quite the menu with shocking surprises.

 

