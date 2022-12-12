Taeyang to collaborate with Jimin of BTS on new album

ⓒ YG Entertainment, Big Hit Music

Taeyang is said to be working on a new album, and he may be collaborating with BTS member Jimin.





The news has not been confirmed by Taeyang or BTS’s agencies yet, but local media and industry insiders say that Taeyang and Jimin of BTS will work together for Taeyang’s upcoming solo album, which is expected to be released next month.

It’s been over five years since the release of Taeyan’s third solo full album “White Night.”