Blackpink will launch an original YouTube series

Blackpink is set to launch an original series on YouTube.
A teaser clip for the new series has been uploaded on their channel. It’s called “Blackpink - B.P.M” with BPM standing for Born Pink Memories.
The series will allow fans to get a sneak peek behind the promotions for the group’s second full album “Born Pink.” The number of episodes and the release schedule will be announced soon.
