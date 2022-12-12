Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Blackpink will launch an original YouTube series

2022-12-12

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Blackpink is set to launch an original series on YouTube. 

A teaser clip for the new series has been uploaded on their channel. It’s called “Blackpink - B.P.M” with BPM standing for Born Pink Memories. 

The series will allow fans to get a sneak peek behind the promotions for the group’s second full album “Born Pink.” The number of episodes and the release schedule will be announced soon. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >