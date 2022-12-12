Blackpink will launch an original YouTube series

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Blackpink is set to launch an original series on YouTube.

A teaser clip for the new series has been uploaded on their channel. It’s called “Blackpink - B.P.M” with BPM standing for Born Pink Memories.

The series will allow fans to get a sneak peek behind the promotions for the group’s second full album “Born Pink.” The number of episodes and the release schedule will be announced soon.