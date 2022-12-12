Menu Content

NCT Dream to hold special fan event

2022-12-12

K-POP Connection

ⓒ SM Entertainment

NCT Dream will hold a special fan event in Seoul on Dec. 21. 


The event will bridge generations of fans as the group will reveal its remake of HOT’s megahit “Candy” from 1996. NCT Dream’s version of the song will be released on Dec. 19, and the group will be holding the special event to celebrate the release with fans and older generations who remember the original song. The event will also be broadcast live online for fans around the world. 

“Candy” is part of the group’s new EP which includes five other tracks, including a brand new song “Walk With You”. 

