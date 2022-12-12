Lim Young-woong to perform in LA

ⓒ Mulgogimusic

Trot sensation Lim Young-woong will be holding a concert at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles next year. His upcoming concert is scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12.





Lim has been breaking records, becoming the first trot singer to hold a national tour at the Gocheok Sky Dome and the Olympic Park Gymnastic Stadium recently. The upcoming concerts in LA will be his first time performing overseas.





His first full-length album, “I’m Hero,” which was released in May, has sold over one million copies in the first week of release, setting a record for a trot singer.