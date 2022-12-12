“Hwasandaegi” by Oh Young-soo

ⓒ Getty Images Bank

One day in early March, at dusk, even the light rain suited to germinating flowers felt cold to Hwasandaegi.





Bok-sul had definitely told her that this was the house. But Hwasandaegi still didn’t dare enter the house, just peeking in hesitantly.

This isn’t it.

No matter how hard she thought about it, this wasn’t an ordinary home where her son lived.





For Hwasandaegi, who picked mountain herbs in spring and reaped grains in autumn to sell at a streetside market in Gyeongju, ten li away from the secluded mountain village, the high-rising walls or the painted gate or the shining glass windows resembled a public office, let’s say a village resident center in a rural community.









She couldn’t sleep in the tatami-floored room with its high ceiling, paned windows, and unfriendly lime-powdered walls. Hwasandaegi felt all alone.





She tried to sleep. But she was already walking over the unpaved hilly road among the alder trees.





It was an old house with a thatched roof with a barley field as the front yard. Mud wall streaked with the bedbug blood, her grandchildren with their stomachs bared and limbs tangled sleeping in a room stinking with fermented soybean blocks, her oldest son weaving straw shoes with a bowl of mugwort water beside him, his wife mending tattered clothes with her dry, bony hands.

Hwasandaegi wanted to run to that place right there and then. She wanted to calm his cough by gently massaging his back. She would feel much better if she could sit knee-to-knee with her daughter-in-law and cry her heart out.









# Interview with literary critic Jeon So-yeong

There are several elements in the story meant to show the gap between Hwasandaegi’s remote mountain village and her son’s city life. Her straw shoes were made by hand and the rubber shoes given by her son were manufactured in a factory. Unlike her ondol-heated room in her house, her son’s room had unheated Japanese-style tatami floor. Her homemade acorn cake, made with love, is thrown away by the son. Writer Oh Young-soo contrasted the mountain village and the city by vividly describing their different surroundings in detail.









Images of her grandchildren left in the mountain village wavered in front of her. They were crying, having fought over the acorn cake. Hwasandaegi’s eyes began to tear up.





When the sun was midway up the sky, Hwasandaegi walked quickly toward Gyeongju, carrying the same bundle and wearing the same straw shoes she had yesterday.









Oh Young-soo (Born in Gyeongsangnam-do Prov., 1911~1979)

Debuted with short story “Wild Grapes” in 1950