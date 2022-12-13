Ambassador Akiva Tor - “There are a lot of similarities between South Korea and Israel”

2022 marks the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between South Korea and Israel. And coinciding with the milestone, the South Korea-Israel Free Trade Agreement went into effect. It is expected to boost trade in semiconductors, cars, cosmetics and more.





To tell us more about the relationship between the two countries and what opportunities lie ahead, as well as his personal experience in Korea, the Ambassador of Israel to the Republic of Korea, Akiva Tor, stopped by the studio for #TouchBaseInSeoul.