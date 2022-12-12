KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
Date: Dec. 29-31
Venue: Nodeulseom Live House
SG Wannabe’s Kim Jin-ho will be holding a solo concert at Nodeulseom Live House from Dec. 29 to 31. The 2022 Kim Jin-ho Solo Concert “Listening Photo Concert” will be themed on a photo exhibition. It is Kim’s first solo concert in three years, and he is planning on high-quality live performances as well as meaningful events for his fans who have waited for a long time to see him on stage.
