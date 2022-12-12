N. Korea Claims Successful Test of High-thrust Solid-fuel Motor

ⓒYONHAP NewsNorth Korea said it has successfully tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" as part of the development of a new strategic weapon at its Sohae Satellite Launching Ground.





The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Friday that an institute under the Academy of Defense Science successfully conducted the static firing test of a solid-fuel motor with a thrust of 140 ton-force on Thursday morning.





The KCNA said the test was conducted to verify all technical-specific features of the high-thrust solid-fuel motor and the results proved the motor's reliability and stability.





The outlet said that the first such test was carried out under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un, who praised it as another resolution to important challenges in the process of achieving goals related to strategic weapons under the country's five-year plan for defense and arms development.





Kim reportedly encouraged the officials who carried out the test, expressing hope that another new type of strategic weapon would be made in the shortest span of time.





North Korea has used liquid fuel engines for its medium- to long-range missiles such as the Hwaseong-17. Using solid-fuel missiles would make it more difficult to detect signs of a launch beforehand.