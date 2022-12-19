Ateez to release new album this month

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
2022-12-12
2022-12-19
Ateez will release a new album at the end of this month.
The new album is called “Spin Off: From The Witness” and it will drop on Dec. 30.
The band’s previous EP “The World Ep. 1: Movement” came out in July and became the group’s first million-selling album. Its third Japanese EP “The World Ep. Paradigm” from last month topped Oricon’s daily, weekly and weekly combined rankings.
The band recently wrapped up their world concert tour for this year in Japan and will resume their tour in Europe next year.
2022-12-12
2022-12-09
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >