Ateez to release new album this month





Ateez will release a new album at the end of this month.

The new album is called “Spin Off: From The Witness” and it will drop on Dec. 30.

The band’s previous EP “The World Ep. 1: Movement” came out in July and became the group’s first million-selling album. Its third Japanese EP “The World Ep. Paradigm” from last month topped Oricon’s daily, weekly and weekly combined rankings.

The band recently wrapped up their world concert tour for this year in Japan and will resume their tour in Europe next year.