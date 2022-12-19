BLACKPINK adds additional dates to Japan concerts

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Blackpink will hold additional concerts in Tokyo and Osaka, as part of their world tour.

The group will hold two concerts each at the Tokyo Dome and Kyocera Dome in April and June respectively, expanding the Asian leg of their tour. It will be the group’s first time performing in Japan in three years, since their “In Your Area” tour (2018-2020).

Blackpink began touring North America in October and has been in Europe since Nov. 30. From next year, the group will visit fans in Asia and Oceania for its biggest tour ever.