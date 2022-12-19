MonstaX to drop new EP next month

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
2022-12-12
2022-12-19
Monsta X will make a comeback on Jan. 9 with a brand new EP.
The new EP is the group’s 12th, called “Reason,” and comes around 9 months after their previous EP “Shape of Love” which topped the worldwide and European iTunes albums charts.
In May and June, the band toured the US, performing in nine cities across the country.
2022-12-12
2022-12-09
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >