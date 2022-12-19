Menu Content

Korean
English

MonstaX to drop new EP next month

2022-12-19

K-POP Connection

ⓒ STARSHIP Entertainment

Monsta X will make a comeback on Jan. 9 with a brand new EP. 

The new EP is the group’s 12th, called “Reason,” and comes around 9 months after their previous EP “Shape of Love” which topped the worldwide and European iTunes albums charts. 

In May and June, the band toured the US, performing in nine cities across the country. 

