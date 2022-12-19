Drippin to hold fan event in Taipei

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
2022-12-12
2022-12-19
Boy band Drippin will hold a fan meet-and-greet in Taipei next month.
The group’s first fan meet event “The Dreaming” will be held on Jan. 7 in Taipei.
The seven members are to turn themselves into “sweet villains” in line with their three-part “Villain” series, which ended with the release of their first studio album, “Villain: The End,” last month. The album made the top 10 on iTunes’ top albums chart in eight regions.
2022-12-12
2022-12-09
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >