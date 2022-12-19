Drippin to hold fan event in Taipei

ⓒ woollim Entertainment

Boy band Drippin will hold a fan meet-and-greet in Taipei next month.

The group’s first fan meet event “The Dreaming” will be held on Jan. 7 in Taipei.

The seven members are to turn themselves into “sweet villains” in line with their three-part “Villain” series, which ended with the release of their first studio album, “Villain: The End,” last month. The album made the top 10 on iTunes’ top albums chart in eight regions.