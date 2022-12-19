’Goodbye, Hello’ in NELL’S ROOM 2022 (12/30~1/1)

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
Date: Dec. 30 - Jan. 1, 2023
Venue: Seoul Student Gymnasium
Korea’s representative modern rock band Nell will be signing off 2022 and greeting in 2023 with their fans through a winter concert. The “Goodbye, Hello” in Nell’s Room 2022 concerts will be held at SEoul Student Gymnasium in Jamsil, southern Seoul from Dec. 30 through Jan. 1, 2023. “Nell’s Room” is the band’s year-end concert series that the members are said to spend a long time in preparation for. The organizers have promised a fantastic stage that will be like a gift to fans who are wrapping up the year and preparing to ring in the new year.
