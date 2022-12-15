Movie Spotlight – Avatar, Before, Now and Then (Nana) (December 15, 2022)

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join us in the studio on Movie Spotlight, to review the latest box office releases!





We begin with “Avatar: The Way of Water”, the long awaited sequel to director James Cameron’s hit 2009 film, Avatar. Avatar 2 takes us back to Pandora, where Sully is threatened by a group of marines sent to enact revenge on him. Sully, Neytiri, and their children are forced to flee to an island community of Na’vi, where they live an amphibious lifestyle on both land and sea.





Jason and Darcy also share their thoughts on the historical drama “Before, Now and Then (Nana)” by director Kamila Andini. The film is set in Indonesia during the turbulent anti-communist purges of the 1960s. The story follows a woman named Nana, who struggles in her marriage and personal life when she discovers her husband is cheating on her. When Nana meets her husband’s mistress, the two of them unexpectedly become close.