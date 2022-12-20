Pianist Michelle KIM - “Music is meant for sharing and connecting with people”

Michelle Kim is an internationally acclaimed pianist, who began her musical training at age four and made her orchestral debut with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra at just 10 years old.





She went on to study at the prestigious Juilliard School, in New York, and performed in major concert halls around the world, including Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center.





Then in 2009, she founded Hong Kong Generation Next Arts (HKGNA), a charity dedicated to helping young artists and changing lives through music.





The organization recently held an event, the HKGNA’s 2022 Music Festival, featuring legendary Korean Soprano Sumi Jo, canto-pop stars and the HKGNA Music Festival Youth Orchestra.





She joins us via video for this week’s #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us more about her career, her charity and the music festival.