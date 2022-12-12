KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
2022-12-12
#Artist Search l 2022-12-21
Members: Gyuri, Seungyeon, Nicole, Jiyoung, Youngji
Genres: K-pop, J-pop, synthpop, R&B, electropop, disco
Label: DSP
Debut: 2007
Biography:
KARA is a girl group that debuted in 2007 under DSP Media. The group went through some member changes with their final lineup as of 2022 now composed of Gyuri, Seungyeon, Nicole, Jiyoung and Youngji. The group initially started off as a quartet and debuted in 2007, but the group gained popularity after Goo Hara and Kang Jiyoung were brought in after the departure of Kim Sung-hee, and after changing their musical style and image. The release of their first mini album “Rock U” in 2008 brought national success, and the group expanded to Japan, where they also saw huge success. The group decided to disband in 2016, but former members Nicole and Jiyoung rejoined in 2022 for the group’s 15th anniversary album “Move Again” which was released in November.
Discography:
Studio Albums
4th Album ‘Full Bloom” (2013)
KARA SoloCollection (unofficial, 2012)
KARA 3rd Album ‘STEP’ (2011)
Revolution (2009)
Blooming (2007)
Extended Plays
Move Again (special, 2022)
7th Mini Album ‘In Love’ (2015)
6th Mini Album ‘Day & Night’ (2014)
Pandora (2012)
Jumping (2010)
Lupin (2010)
Pretty Girl (2008)
KARA 1st (2008)
Singles
Kara the Animation (2013)
Runaway (2013)
We ONline Part. 2 (2010)
We’re With You (2010)
I Musician (2009)
Good Day Season 2 (digital, 2008)
2022-12-12
2022-12-09
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >