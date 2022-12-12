ⓒ DSP Media

Members: Gyuri, Seungyeon, Nicole, Jiyoung, Youngji

Genres: K-pop, J-pop, synthpop, R&B, electropop, disco

Label: DSP

Debut: 2007





Biography:

KARA is a girl group that debuted in 2007 under DSP Media. The group went through some member changes with their final lineup as of 2022 now composed of Gyuri, Seungyeon, Nicole, Jiyoung and Youngji. The group initially started off as a quartet and debuted in 2007, but the group gained popularity after Goo Hara and Kang Jiyoung were brought in after the departure of Kim Sung-hee, and after changing their musical style and image. The release of their first mini album “Rock U” in 2008 brought national success, and the group expanded to Japan, where they also saw huge success. The group decided to disband in 2016, but former members Nicole and Jiyoung rejoined in 2022 for the group’s 15th anniversary album “Move Again” which was released in November.





Discography:

Studio Albums

4th Album ‘Full Bloom” (2013)

KARA SoloCollection (unofficial, 2012)

KARA 3rd Album ‘STEP’ (2011)

Revolution (2009)

Blooming (2007)





Extended Plays

Move Again (special, 2022)

7th Mini Album ‘In Love’ (2015)

6th Mini Album ‘Day & Night’ (2014)

Pandora (2012)

Jumping (2010)

Lupin (2010)

Pretty Girl (2008)

KARA 1st (2008)





Singles

Kara the Animation (2013)

Runaway (2013)

We ONline Part. 2 (2010)

We’re With You (2010)

I Musician (2009)

Good Day Season 2 (digital, 2008)