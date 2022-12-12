ⓒ SM Entertainment

Genres: K-pop, J-pop, dance-pop, R&B

Label: SM

Debut: 2000

Biography:

BoA (birth name: Kwon Bo-ah) is a singer, songwriter, dancer, producer and actress. She’s one of the most successful and influential Korean entertainers, often dubbed the “Queen of K-pop”. She debuted in August 2000 at the age of 13 with “ID; Peace B.” She began her Japanese music career early on in 2002 with the release of “Listen to My Heart.” Her 2nd Japanese album “Valenti” became her best-selling album, selling over 1.2 million copies. BoA has released twenty studio albums, including ten in Korean, nine in Japanese, and one in English. In Japan, she is the only foreign artist with three albums that have sold more than one million copies and one of only three female artists with six consecutive number-one studio albums on the Oricon charts since her debut.

Discography:

Studio Albums

The Greatest (2022)

Bette - The 10th Album (2020)

Woman - The 9th Album (2018)

Kiss My Lips - The 8th Album (2015)

Who’s Back? (2014)

Only One (2012)

Copy & Paste BoA - The 6th Repack Album (2010)

Hurricane Venus (2010

Identity (2010)

BoA Best II (best, 2009)

BoA (2009)

The Face (2008)

Made in Twenty (20) (2007)

Outgrow (2006)

Girls On Top (2005)

BoA Best of Soul (2005)

My Name (2004)

Love & Honesty (2004)

Atlantis Princess (2003)

Valenti (2003)

Miracle (2002)

No. 1 (2002)

Listen to My Heart (2002)

ID; Peace B (2000)

Extended Plays

Forgive Me - The 3rd Mini Album (EP, 2022)

Starry Night (EP, 2019)

Unchained (EP, 2018)

One Shot, Two Shot (EP, 2018)

