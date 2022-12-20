Menu Content

Snow over Frozen River

2022-12-20

News



Snow over Frozen River 


Heavy snow fallen over the frozen Hantan River in Cheorwon on Thursday has created a scene resembling an abstract painting. 

(Yonhap News)

