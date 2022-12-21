Lee Shin-hwa – S. Korean Ambassador for North Korean Human Rights

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
2022-12-12
2022-12-21
South Korea’s unification ministry hosted an international forum in Seoul on North Korea’s human rights situation last week, in the administration’s continuing efforts to raise awareness on the issue. This came shortly before South Korea co-sponsored a UN General Assembly resolution condemning human rights violations by the North. Although it was the 18th consecutive year for the resolution to be adopted, it was the first time in four years that South Korea had co-sponsored it. For more on the efforts being made by Seoul and the international community to address this issue, we have joining via video today, South Korea's ambassador for North Korean human rights Lee Shin-hwa.
2022-12-12
2022-12-09
2022-02-22
