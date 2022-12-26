Song Joong-ki dating British woman

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
2022-12-12
2022-12-26
Actor Song Joong-ki’s agency has confirmed that Song is in a relationship with a woman who is of British nationality.
Apparently the two have been together for about a year after a mutual friend introduced them to each other. However, his agency has declined to comment further on the relationship.
Song’s latest drama series “Reborn Rich” has come to an end over the weekend, with the final episode recording a 26.9% viewership rating. It was the highest viewership rating among terrestrial broadcasters and cable channels this year.
2022-12-12
2022-12-09
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >