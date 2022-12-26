Song Joong-ki dating British woman

ⓒ YONHAP News

Actor Song Joong-ki’s agency has confirmed that Song is in a relationship with a woman who is of British nationality.





Apparently the two have been together for about a year after a mutual friend introduced them to each other. However, his agency has declined to comment further on the relationship.

Song’s latest drama series “Reborn Rich” has come to an end over the weekend, with the final episode recording a 26.9% viewership rating. It was the highest viewership rating among terrestrial broadcasters and cable channels this year.