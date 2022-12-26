Stray Kids to release first full-length Japanese album





Stray Kids will be releasing its first full-length Japanese album in February.

Although the official title for the new album has not yet been revealed, a teaser video for the new album mentioned “Case 143 - Japanese ver.” “Case 143” is the lead track from the group’s EP “Maxident”, which was released this year.

Stray Kids will also hold encore concerts as part of its second world tour “Maniac” in Tokyo and Osaka in February.