SF9 to return with new EP in January

SF9 will return with their 12th EP early next month.
The new album’s title is “The Piece of 9” and the lead track is called “Puzzle”. Seven members of the nine-member group have taken part in releasing the album, as two members are serving their mandatory military service.
The group also recently toured several cities in the US after a concert in Seoul this year. It was the first time in over three years that the band performed in front of fans in the US.
